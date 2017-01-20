Would have retired if not for Virat's trust: Yuvraj

Yuvraj is once again the toast of the nation with his career-best knock of 150 against England.

Yuvraj Singh did contemplate retirement at one stage after his fight with cancer but it was skipper Virat Kohli's trust that has kept him going which made it important for him to repay that faith.

"Self-confidence is always there when you have the backing of the team and captain. I think Virat has showed a lot of trust in me and it was very important for me that people in the dressing room trust me," Yuvraj said after India's series clinching win in the second ODI.

"There was a time when I was wondering whether to continue or not to continue. I think a lot of people have helped me throughout this journey. So, never giving up is my theory. So I never gave up, kept working hard. I knew times will change," the 35-year-old said.

His last international hundred came way back in 2011 World Cup in Chennai and no wonder he is happy after his 14th ton.

"It feels great. It's been a while since I got a hundred.

I came back after recovering from cancer, the first 2-3 years were very hard. I had to work hard on my fitness and I was in and out of the team. I was not able to get a permanent spot."

Yuvraj returned on the back of a strong performances in Ranji Trophy this season that saw him hit another career-best -- 260 against Baroda in October 2017.

"I've been batting well in the domestic season. And I've been hitting the ball really well. I wanted to make it big on my day," he said.

His inclusion had mixed reactions with some feeling that selectors were going backwards but nothing affected the stylish left-hander.

"I don't think about who's reacting to what nor do I read newspapers. I don't watch TV too. I try to focus on my game and prove a point to myself that I'm still good enough for international cricket. So I guess I was good today."

For now, the immediate goal is to be consistent in the coming matches.

"Definitely, 150 is a huge score in one-day cricket. It's my highest and taken a long time to get there but I am very happy it happened today. Hopefully, in the coming time I can contribute more consistently."

Yuvraj found his old ally in MS Dhoni who also brought up a century (134 from 122 balls) as they added 256 runs for the fourth wicket.

Asked what were they discussing during the partnership, Yuvraj said: "Nothing much. We two were the most experienced players in the team. He realised that I was getting boundaries. He was just there rotating the strike and our first target to make 25 runs together then go for 50 partnership. After that we wanted to take it further to 100. I think once that happened we were both set.