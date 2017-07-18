World Para Athletics Championships: Amit Saroha wins silver

India's Amit Saroha clinched the silver medal in the men's club throw F51 competition in the World Para Athletics Championships here.

The 32-year-old Saroha's best throw of 30.25 metres, which came in his third attempt, fetched him the silver medal. In the process, the para-athlete from Haryana set a new Asian record in this event.

Serbia's Zeljko Dimitrijevic retained his title with a world record throw of 31.99m to clinch the gold.

Another Indian, Dharambir finished 10th with his best throw of 22.34m.

Speaking after his event, having successfully defended his title from the 2015 edition, Amit said: "After narrowly missing out in Rio 2016, I feel it was that urge to make good on that unfulfilled ambition."

"I am very glad that I have gained on what I missed out in Rio. While I broke the world record as it stood before our event, Dimitrijevic's throw went one better and set the new world record.

"I would also like to dedicate this medal to the brave Indian soldiers who are at the borders of our country protecting us," he added.

Saroha, the first quadriplegic to represent India at a Paralympic Games (London 2012), will also take part in the men's discus throw F52 final on Tuesday.

This is India's second medal in the event after Sundar Singh Gurjar had won a gold in the men's javelin throw F46 on Friday.