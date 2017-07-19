Women's World Cup: Rain delays start of India-Australia semi-final

Rain delayed the start of the semifinal clash between India and defending champion Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup at County Ground, here on Thursday.

It will take two hours to prepare the ground after rain stops and the cut-off time for a rain-truncated 20-20 match is is 4.38pm. In case the match is washed out, Friday is a reserve day.

"Days like these are uncontrollable. You've got to accept it and carry on. If it stops raining we can make decisions," said umpire Shaun George.

"There were quite a lot of puddles and surface water on the outfield," he added.