Women's World Cup final: Jhulan helps India restrict England to 228/7

India’s star speedster Jhulan Goswami led India’s bowling attack to help the women-in-blue restrict the hosts England to 228/7 in their allotted 50 overs in the ICC Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Goswami took three big wickets, while spinners Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad supported her in the assault, claiming two and one wickets, respectively.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first against spirited India. However, England’s plan backfired as no batswoman managed to rise up to the occasion.

Middle-order pair of Natalie Sciver and wicketkeeper-batswoman Sarah Taylor was the main contributor with 51 and 45 runs, respectively.

Openers Lauren Winfield and Tammy Beaumont failed to give England a good start and lost their wickets cheaply for 24 and 23 runs.

Katherine Brunt (34) was run out by Deepti Sharma, while captain Heather Knight (1) and Fran Wilson (0) displayed dismal show at The Lord’s.

At lower-order, Jenny Gunn and Laura Marsh were unbeaten at 25 and 14 runs, respectively.