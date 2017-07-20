Wojciech Szczesny pens touching Arsenal farewell

After spending more than a decade at Arsenal, Wojciech Szczesny understandably had plenty of great memories with the Gunners and has penned an emotional farewell message on social media upon completing his €12.2 million transfer to Juventus.

“I remember being a young boy in Poland, watching David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Dennis Berkamp and others play for Arsenal. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get a chance to play for the club I supported as a little kid. When I was approached by Arsenal in 2005 my world changed forever. I began my journey as a 16 year old boy at the Arsenal's academy, trying to one day become a first team player, going out for evening runs in East Barnet with Jack Wilshere. Little did we know then, that couple years later we'd beat Barcelona in the Champions League and wear the no.1 and no.10 shirts.

It has been over 11 years since I became an Arsenal player and I never thought the day I leave this club would come. Everything that I am and everything that I have, I owe to Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, Liam Brady, David Court, Bob Arber, Steve Bould, Neil Banfield, Mike Salmon, Tony Roberts, Gerry Peyton, Pat Rice and many others. Words can't describe my gratitude to these people and love for this club.

Today I move on, ready for the new challenge in my life, taking with me only the good memories and bag of experience. I leave hopeful that those days of Berkamp,Henry, Seaman and others are soon to return to Emirates Stadium and Arsenal get back to winning the Premier League.

I may not be an Arsenal player no more but I will carry the Arsenal name with me wherever I go and I will do so with great pride.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner!” wrote the 6’5 Polish shot-stopper, who joined Arsenal in 2006 from Legia Warsaw and made close to 200 appearances for the North Londoners.

After impressing in Arsenal’s youth set-up, the Pole was loaned out to League One side Brentford where he spent one season.

Szczesny broke into the first-team during the 2010-11 season and established himself as the Gunners starting goalkeeper the next season, beating off competition from experienced professionals like Manuel Almunia and Lukasz Fabianski.

The 2013-14 season was his finest in an Arsenal jersey, as not only did the Gunners lift the FA Cup, but Szczesny even shared the Premier League Golden Glove award with then-Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Cech.

The Pole’s nadir came the following season, when after making a number of errors in a Premier League tie against Southampton, the goalkeeper was fined by the club for smoking in the changing-room.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger promptly signed Petr Cech in the summer of 2015 and with the Czech veteran becoming the first-choice between the sticks, Szcezney was loaned to Serie A side Roma.

At the Giallorossi, the Pole excelled and they signed him on for another season-long loan in 2016 but with the 27-year-old seeking a permanent move, Juventus swooped in and signed him on a four-year deal on Wednesday.