Wimbledon win 'a dream come true', says Garbine Muguruza

Spanish tennis star Garbine Muguruza confessed that defeating Venus Williams to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday was a "dream come true".

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, 23-year-old Muguruza, who lost the 2015 Wimbledon title to Venus' sister Serena added that "by beating one of the Williams sisters, you get the feeling you have been the best player in the tournament".

"I thought I was never going to win Wimbledon, because in 2015 I wasted a great chance to win and it is very difficult to get to a final and then win it. So, when I was playing Venus, I was thinking I couldn't let another opportunity pass me by," she commented.

Muguruza brushed aside American tennis veteran Venus 7-5, 6-0 in the women's singles final in London on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I was able to sleep quickly the night I won, but then I woke up early to think about all that has happened over the past fortnight," said the Spaniard, who also won the 2016 French Open.

"I am going to try and learn from what I felt after winning in Roland Garros and take things with more calm and try to enjoy it. I was playing again the day after I won in Paris, so now I want to enjoy my success a bit more," she added.

"I always try and keep my feet on the ground and this win isn't going to change my life," continued Muguruza.

"Everyone says it is going to change my life, but I say it won't. I may have to deal with more pressure, but I am not going to change," she insisted.