Olympic champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia won their first Wimbledon women's doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Hao-Ching Chan and Monica Niculescu.
In a 55-minute final, which followed a 4 hour 41 minute men's doubles championship epic, the second-seeded Russians collected a third Slam doubles title as a team.
They also won the 2013 French Open and 2014 US Open women's doubles crowns.
Saturday's rout of their Taiwan-Romanian rivals, playing just their second event together, was only the second time a women's doubles final at Wimbledon had been decided by a double-bagel scoreline.