Will make Sarita Devi Cry: Zsofia Bedo

Sarita Devi’s opponent on her debut pro fight, Zsofia Bedo, has thrown the gauntlet at the Indian pugilist.

The Hungarian veteran has boldly declared that Sarita Devi will not be able to last four rounds in the rings with her.

Devi, who is training in Rohtak for the fight, coolly replied to her opponent with a simple “You are finished.”

The two female boxers have a date in Imphal, on Sunday and Zsofia is quick to dismiss the Indian wealth of experience in the amateur circuit.

“Yes I know she has won some medals for India but professional boxing is a different world altogether. Four rounds, 12 minutes, you do the math. I don't think she can last that long,” the Hungarian predicted.

And she confirmed she will go for the knockout, saying, “From where I come from, we don't look to win on points, we go for the KO even in training. So it is going to be a painful lesson for Sarita, I assure you. When you search boxer Sarita on the web, the results show a lady in tears. I will aim to continue that trend.”

Sarita has been training under the watchful eye of seasoned IBC coach, Joe Clough at SAI’s Centre for Excellence National Boxing Academy in Haryana. She has her own academy near the fight venue and expects to give her home crowd something to cheer for in a state that has seen some strife in recent months.

“I promise I will not let my city, state and my country down,” a confident Sarita Devi vowed.

Echoing Sarita's confidence, her coach proudly said, “Sarita is among the faster learners I have ever come across. She is definitely among the finest Asian boxers I have seen. While her footwork and technique did require some finessing, I am confident our preparations for the Hungarian boxer are more than enough.”