'Will form task force to check land grabbing in UP'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised to set up a task force to keep a check on land grabbing if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad, Modi accused the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) of sheltering goons which has made life miserable for the people of the state.

“The day BJP forms government in the state, we will set up a task force to reign in land mafia who are illegally grabbing land,” Modi said.

He further said that women were not safe in the state and that Akhilesh Yadav has failed to meet people’s expectations.

“When Akhilesh became CM we thought he is young and educated and will achieve something but in 5 years UP has been destroyed. Goons have been sheltered that is why women don’t feel safe to venture out after dark. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

“The ruling party in UP has to give an account of their work but why aren't they doing that,” Modi said further.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the hustings in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.