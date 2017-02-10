Will continue to manage next season: Wenger

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger on Friday said he will continue to manage next season, even though he may not renew his contract with the London club.



Wenger faces the lowest point of his 20-year career with the Gunners after his team was beaten by Bayern 1-5 on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16, reports Efe.



The Gunners are at fourth place in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, after 25 weeks.

"No matter what happens I will manage for another season. Whether it's here or somewhere else, that is for sure," Wenger said.



The Frenchman, who finishes his contract this season, had previously declared that he will not decide his future until March or April.

However, the criticism he received after the match in Munich raised expectations he may announce his departure at the press conference before the FA Cup match with Sutton United.



"On a night like that, of course, I hate defeat and I hate to lose games. I want to do extremely well for this club and I feel a big responsibility. You do not stay somewhere for 20 years to then walk out after a defeat like that," he added..



"I am used to the criticism. I think in life it's important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgment. I am in a public job and I have to accept that, but I have to behave with my values," he added.

The coach denied that there had been a confrontation with the players in the locker room at the Allianz Arena.