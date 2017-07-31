Why Tottenham Hotspur are ideal for Everton star Ross Barkley

Everton manager Ronald Koeman dropped a bombshell on Toffees fans last week when he announced that Ross Barkley’s departure from Merseyside was imminent.



Admittedly, there aren't too many suitors for a player who failed to reach anywhere close to his immense potential since becoming an Everton regular in 2013.

A plethora of niggling injuries, the burden of being labelled the ‘next Wayne Rooney’, have stunted English football’s great big hope’s trajectory. While it is too early to write him off, perhaps a change of career could give his flagging career a sorely needed jolt.

Out of contract in 2018, the 23-year-old midfielder has rejected an extension, Koeman confirmed and with Barkley’s Everton career coming to a close, The Statesman takes a look at just why North London will be the ideal place for the mercurial Englishman.

It’s no secret that Spurs have been courting the Liverpool-born Barkley for the past few years and with Everton finally ready to sell, a switch to White Hart Lane looks is on the anvil.

Manchester United are rumoured to be interested as well, but with Nemanja Matic reportedly on the verge of sealing a switch from Chelsea, the Red Devils seem to be fully stocked in the midfield department.

Spurs haven’t made a single transfer this summer and after an underwhelming pre-season in which they lost their last two games, the board is under pressure to make a statement of intent.

The good news is that they have kept all their stars (for now) save Kyle Walker and haven't been significantly been weakened.

However, considering the fact they stumbled in the Champions League last season and finished a distant second behind champions Chelsea in the Premier League suggests their squad isn't quite complete yet, especially if they want to compete for titles.

The 23-year-old could be the final piece of the jigsaw for Moussa Sissoko has been an unmitigated disaster and that Spurs are willing to sell him within a year of signing the Frenchman for £30 million only reinforces the fact.

Barkley could form a devastating partnership with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in midfield and with Harry Kane up top, the sky would truly be the limit for the Lilywhites.

At Everton, he was one of many talented but inconsistent players almost guaranteed to play whereas at Spurs he will be pushed to his limits week in, week out just to make the starting XI under the taskmaster that is Mauricio Pochettino.

Alli and Harry Kane are but a few precocious talents to have blossomed under the Argentine tactician and while Barkley won’t have it easy, he needs to ‘suffer’ now in order to achieve his potential.

At his best, capable of gliding past defenders with ease before unleashing a thunderbolt of a shot from either foot, Barkley’s blends pace and power with impressive technique and would be an ideal signing for Spurs and vice versa.

His affinity to lose the ball is vexing at times and while he is far from a finished prospect, the pros far outweigh the cons, especially if one considers his age.

Walker’s sale to Manchester City has filled Spurs’ coffers and it is highly unlikely that the Toffees and the Lilywhites will not be able to come to a figure that would please both clubs.

However, If the latest media reports are to be believed, a stumbling block on the player’s wages has emerged with Spurs willing to match Everton’s £40 million valuation.

Spurs want him to drop his wage demands to an sub-£100,000 per-week figure and the sooner an agreement is reached, the better for all parties involved for there is less than two weeks of pre-season left.

Expect the Lilywhites to make an official statement by the end of the week, for they are the clear frontrunners to sign the Liverpudlian and it’s only a matter of time before a deal is sealed.