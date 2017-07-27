Who is Suresh Raina's role model?

India’s bygone hero Suresh Raina revealed his cricketing idol when he wished the history’s best fielder Jonty Rhodes on his 48th birth anniversary on Thursday.

“Happy birthday @JontyRhodes8!!Your positive outlook has always inspired me. Thank you for being the best role model in the world,” Raina captioned a picture he shared on Twitter. In the image, he is seen posing with the former South African cricketer.

Currently associated with the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League, Rhodes is considered to be the most active man on the field in the history of international cricket.

Middle-order batsman Raina, who has scored 7,643 runs for India from 306 international matches so far, is also regarded for his activeness on field and all-round abilities besides batting skills.