When Samwell Tarly hung out with Manchester United keeper David de Gea

Game of Thrones’ seventh season may have got millions hooked with its premiere on Monday, but it seemed one of the show’s biggest stars, John Bradley-West, who plays the role of Samwell Tarley on the hit show, was having a fan moment of his own with Manchester United players.

United goalkeeper David de Gea uploaded an picture of himself on his Instagram profile with Bradley-West and Joseph Dempsie, who essays the role Gendry on GOT, with the caption: ”#SamTarly #Gendry #gameofthrones”.

The Red Devils are currently in the United States as a part of their pre-season tour and have been training at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles and several GOT stars have been clicked with the footballers in the past week.

The Manchester-born Bradley-West uploaded a series of images with the caption: “I had one of the best days of my life today. Thanks so much to everybody at @manchesterunited for making my dream come true and also to @josephdempsie for sharing it with me. One for the highlight reel. #manchesterunited #gots7 #mufc #dreamscometrue”.