West Indies veteran Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

Former West Indies Test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will return to Lancashire for this year's County season, the north England cricket club has announced.

The 42-year-old last played for Lancashire in 2010 but with the departure of several experienced batsmen in recent seasons, the club has turned to Chanderpaul in order to strengthen their batting department, reports CMC.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring Shivnarine back to Lancashire for the 2017 season. He knows what it takes to be successful and there is no doubt that he will have a positive effect on our squad," head coach Glen Chapple said on Saturday.

"The talented squad at Lancashire is very young and Shivnarine will bring a healthy level of experience to help guide them. While Shivnarine will undoubtedly have an important role to play on the field, his role off the field will be of huge importance to our young players," the club said.

"He's one of the most experienced international cricketers in the history of the game and it will be a fantastic opportunity for our players to learn from him, in all aspects of the game."

The left-handed Chanderpaul played 164 Tests and scored 11,867 runs at an average of 51 before being discarded by West Indies selectors 19 months ago.

He has continued to play first-class cricket for his native Guyana where he has gathered 304 runs in four outings at an average of 60 this season.

Chanderpaul said he was keen on renewing his acquaintances with Lancashire club and aiding in the development of the younger players.

"I can't wait to return back to Lancashire this summer. I thoroughly enjoyed playing for the club in 2010 and I'm looking forward to joining up with the team ahead of the start to the season," he said.

"It's an extremely ambitious club and there are some fantastically talented young cricketers in the squad. I'm looking forward to passing on some of my experience to the younger players in the squad. The 2017 season is going to be an exciting and progressive one for Lancashire."

Chanderpaul has also played County cricket for Durham, Warwickshire and Derbyshire.