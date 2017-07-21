West Ham to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez

English football club West Ham United has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Mexican striker Javier Hernandez.

The 96-time-capped striker for Mexico, known as Chicharito, is now set to travel to London in a few days to negotiate his personal terms and undergo medical examinations after West Ham's announcement on Thursday, reports Efe.

The 29-year-old Chicharito joined German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, after a four-year stint at Manchester United where he won the English Premier League (EPL) title twice.

Earlier in 2017, he became the all-time top scorer with the Mexican national team, when he notched a goal in a friendly match against Croatia.