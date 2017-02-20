We have plans for every Australian player: Rahane

In a riposte to Australia captain Steve Smith's jibe that the visitors won't shy away from sledging, India batsman Ajinkya Rahane revealed that the hosts have designed plans for every single player.

"We don't know if they will sledge or not. We have some plans against each of them, I can't discuss that here. Skill wise or sledging wise, there is definitely a plan. We know that Australian players play mind games. Our aim would be to dominate them in every aspect," Rahane told reporters here.

"We will look to play positive cricket, attacking cricket not only against the spinners but all the bowlers. Practice game and the Test match is completely different, so we have to read the condition well and play according to the situation, that would be the key," the right-handed batsman said.

Rahane asserted that the Indians will focus on their own strengths rather than dwelling on what combinations the Aussies will employ.

"They are coming to India and will be expecting a turning track. So, yes, three fast bowlers and five spinners is their combination but for us it will be important to play to our potential and not focus on their bowling attack, strategies. It is important for each team member to back our own game."

"It will be a different wicket. We have to wait and watch. Once the first day is over, we will have an idea about how it will behave the five days," he said.

On the issue of shuttling between formats in modern-day cricket, Rahane said it is all about mental adjustments.

"Whatever format you play, you want to give your best for your team whether it is T20I, Test or ODI. But if you are playing two or three formats, it is all about how you adjust mentally. It is all about mental adjustments rather than technical adjustment."

Returning from a injury lay-off with a 133-ball 82 in the first innings against Bangladesh in the one-off Test, Rahane vindicated skipper Virat Kohli's faith in him. Kohli played him ahead of Karun Nair who was coming into the tie on the back of a triple hundred.

"That innings was very important for me. I was really excited about that Test match, coming back after two months and importantly I got 82, good to spend time in the middle. But it is important to start afresh here," the Mumbai batsman said.

"Australia, we all know, is a very good, experienced team. So it will be important to play to our potential, back ourself in the middle. As a team we are playing really well and it is important to take one game at a time."