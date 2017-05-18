Watford confirm Walter Mazzarri to leave club at season-end

English football club Watford on Wednesday announced that head coach Walter Mazzarri will leave at the end of the season.

"After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club's future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the head coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season," Watford FC Chairman Scott Duxbury said in a statement.

"We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year."

With one match left for the end of the English Premier League (EPL) season, Watford are languishing at the 16th spot with 40 points. They finished 13th in the 2015-16 EPL season.

The former Napoli and Inter Milan Italian tactician had joined Watford prior to the current season but has reportedly lost faith among the players.