After being sacked from the post of President of Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) by Supreme Court, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said he was fighting for the autonomy of cricketing body.

“For me, it was not a personal battle, it was a battle for the autonomy of the sports body,” said Anurag Thakur in a statement.

Thakur said he respects the decision of Supreme Court, as any citizen should. “If Supreme Court judges feel that BCCI could do better under the supervision of retired judges, I wish them all the best,” he said, adding, “I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance.”

The BJP MP said he had the honour of serving Indian cricket and over the years Indian Cricket saw its very best in terms of administration and development of the game.

“BCCI is the best-managed sports organization in the country with defined procedures and India has more quality players than anywhere in the world. India has the best cricket infrastructure built and maintained by the state associations with the help of the BCCI,” he added.

“My commitment to the best of Indian cricket and autonomy of sports will always remain,” Thakur added.