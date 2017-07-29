Was approached by Chelsea few years ago: Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti may be up against Chelsea in their International Champions Cup tie on Saturday, but according to the Inter Milan manager, he could have been in the opposite dugout had the talks with Blues owner Roman Abramovich gone in a different direction a few years ago.

“I cannot comment on the choice of Inter to contact (Antonio) Conte before me, but what I can say is yes, I did speak with Roman Abramovich a few years ago. I won’t comment on why things didn't go through,” Spalletti, who joined the Nerazzurri in the summer, said at the pre-match press conference in Singapore.

Under the 58-year-old, Inter have had some positive results in pre-season, with the most notable one being a 2-0 win over German giants Bayern Munich.

And while many were surprised by the result, the Inter manager was not and he insisted that the side he has inherited has plenty of quality.

“No I am not surprised (at our performance) and since the beginning that the team has inner qualities that have to be shown, and that’s what we’ve been working on over the past few days," he said.

Spalletti admitted, however, that the Nerazzurri have been underperforming in recent times and under him, they should definitely improve.

“It’s clear that the team has underperformed over the past few months, it’s clear that there’s more quality than what was shown last year. That’s what we’re working towards.”

When quizzed on the topic of Ivan Perisic’s future, Spalletti stated, “No fixed date as to when Perisic should stay or go. But you will know we had a conversation with Perisic, but nothing has happened since. My intention is for Perisic to stay in the club, and I will try every possible way to keep him as part of the team”.