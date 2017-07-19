Was a pleasure meeting my old friend Arsene Wenger: Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich may be set to face Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the 2017 International Champions Cup on Wednesday, but the managers found the time to meet and crack a joke before the game.

Ancelotti uploaded an image of the duo enjoying a joke with the caption: “It was a pleasure to meet my old friend Arsène Wenger again and share a good chat with him #audifcbtour @fcbayern @arsenal”.

Arsenal manager Wenger last week became the longest serving manager in the Premier League's history, overtaking his arch-rival Alex Ferguson in the process as he enters his 22nd season in charge of the Gunners. And, while Ancellotti may not boast of the same longevity at one single club, his tenures at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been highly successful and he is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football at the moment.

Currently in his second season with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Ancelotti has the tough task of ensuring that his side’s standards don't drop despite the retirements of Philip Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Wenger has a few problems of his own, with talismanic winger Alexis Sanchez publicly declaring his desire to leave the club and Ancelotti's Bayern are said to be the front-runners in the race to land the Chilean winger.

The Bayern Munich-Arsenal tie at the Shanghai Stadium kicks off at 4.50 PM IST.