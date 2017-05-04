Want to prove I can still play at this level: Gianluigi Buffon

After playing a crucial role in his side’s 2-0 win over Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal, Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon said he ‘wants to prove he can still play at the highest level.

"That’s why I’m there: I have to prove that I can still play at this level despite my age," Buffon said, adding,"What counts is that I step up when the team needs me. As long as I can keep doing that, I’ll be a happy man."

The 39-year-old custodian says that working in a positive environment makes him happy.

"My objective is for people to think it’s a shame when I retire. That’s why I’m still working so hard. Obviously it helps to play for a team like this, because it makes me happy and there’s nothing better than working in such a positive environment,” the club website quoted him as saying.

"I think the team played well tonight. It was the type of performance we needed to produce if we were going to keep a clean sheet and get the win here," Buffon added.