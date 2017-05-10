Want to finish my career in Rio, says Real Madrid's Marcelo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has revealed that he wants to finish his career in Brazil with Fluminense or their Rio de Janeiro rivals Botafogo.

The 28-year-old began his professional career at Fluminense but said it was a childhood dream to represent Botafogo, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I would like to play for Fluminense but also for Botafogo, because they are my family's team," Marcelo was quoted as saying by the Uol news portal on Tuesday.

Marcelo has made 290 appearances for Real Madrid since his arrival at the Bernabeu in 2007.

He has also been capped 47 times for Brazil and represented the Selecao at the 2014 World Cup.

One of his closest friends at Real Madrid is Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcelo did not hide his admiration for the Portuguese star.

"I see the work and effort he puts in, and how sad he is when he isn't able to score or help the team. The best in history? Maybe, but I didn't have the chance to play with the others," Marcelo said.