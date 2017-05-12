Want to fight for 2018 World Championship: Fernando Alonso

McLaren's Formula One Spanish driver Fernando Alonso said that despite taking part in the Indianapolis 500 race, his objective is to remain connected to F1 racing and to fight for the World Championship in 2018.

In an interview with Efe on Thursday, Alonso said that he will take a break to think about his future after the end of the races in July.

As he participated in an awareness campaign to promote responsible driving, Alonso talked about the improvements introduced by McLaren and hoped they will help the team during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, after failing to collect any points in the previous four races.

"What is clear is that we all need a joy, a result, something, since there is a minimal possibility of winning something here. And it has aroused a huge interest," Alonso said.

"For now we are uncompetitive and unreliable but the year is long, we can do important steps and improvements. I still hope to be happy in the second half of the year," he added.

On expiry of his contract by the end of 2017, the Spaniard said: "I am hopeful that things will improve, but from September or October I will be open to any kind of negotiation, whether with McLaren or any other team."

"I will have to think a little bit after the summer as now it's not an easy period and with the Indy 500, things will be difficult to think about something else," he continued.

The Spanish driver did not want to elaborate on his future, but stressed that his priority is to remain in F1 action. However, he warned that he may look elsewhere if McLaren does not make progress soon.