Want 10 years at the top, just don't tell my wife: Antonio Conte

    AFP | London

    January 8, 2017 | 11:03 AM

Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)

The fiery Italian admires the likes of Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson, who spent many years at the top.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte wants to stay in top-flight management for at least another decade, but worries his wife might have other ideas.

The Italian, who has guided Chelsea to pole position in the Premier League, says the likes of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and current Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have set the benchmark for management.

"You are talking about two monsters, two great managers," Conte said.

"I hope to have, not completely their career, but 10 years, yes. It's enough for me. Twenty more years? Now I'm 47.

I prefer that my wife (Elisabetta) doesn't listen to this."

"But in the moment that football is not in our life, I think probably we die."

Chelsea, five points clear in the Premier League, play Peterborough in the FA Cup third round on Sunday looking to bounce back from seeing their 13-game winning run in the league come to an end on Wednesday at Tottenham. 

