Virender Sehwag chooses silence after India head coach snub

Virender Sehwag on Tuesday evaded questions on the controversial selection of the Indian team's head coach after being pipped by Ravi Shastri for the high- profile job.

Sehwag was among the shortlisted candidates who were interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Known to speak his mind, Sehwag, when asked whether he was told about a separate batting and bowling coach, said “if you ask questions on “Umeed India” (the show he is promoting) then I will answer. Thanks.”

Sehwag also spoke on difficulties faced by Indian athletes to prepare for events like the Olympics and World Championships.

When asked about his struggle when compared to these athletes, the former right-handed batsman said, “My struggle was nothing in comparison to them. For me cricketing facilities were available at every corner, there are 1000s of academies in Delhi where (one) gets facilities and equipment. There is no struggle for us cricketers in front of them.”

Some of the athletes whom be interviewed for the show are wrestler Sakshi Malik and rower Dattu Bhokanal.

He also said he was touched by the struggle of Dattu, who at one time did not know swimming before finishing 13th in the Rio Olympics last year.