Virat Kohli to lead Team India against England

Kohli will be leading the 15-man squads for the three-match ODI and T20 series against England in Mumbai.

Team India got its new limited-overs captain on Friday as the selectors picked Virat Kohli to lead the side, days after former captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the first ODI on January 15 (Sunday), followed by the second and third ODI in Cuttack and Kolkata respectively.

Following the ODI series, India will host three-match T20I series, to be held from January 26 to February 1 in Kanpur, Nagpur and Bengalore.

The selection committee meet was initially delayed due to logistical reasons, however, the Lodha Panel eventually gave a green signal to the selection meet.

Despite stepping down from the captaincy, Dhoni will be seen in action and will be keeping the stumps for the limited-over series ahead.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh too has made a comeback thanks to his performances in the domestic circle.

“Yuvraj has played so real good domestic cricket. It’s a fair call to give him a chance,” chief selector MSK Prasad said after the announcement of the squad.

India’s Squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (WK), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

India’s squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

