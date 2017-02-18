Vinod Rai tight-lipped after BCCI's COA meet

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, who heads the Supreme Court-appointed BCCI's Committee of Administrators (COA), refused to reveal the details of the panel's almost six-hour-long meeting which took place here on Friday.

Rai, who pledged to bring cricket to the doorsteps of the fans in an "undiluted form" on Thursday, preferred to remain tight-lipped on the minutes of the meeting, where Justice (Retd) R.M. Lodha panel's secretary Gopal Shankarnarayan was also present along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri.

"We are not supposed to give the media every minute detail of the meeting," Rai told reporters.

The meeting, also attended by the other three COA members -- former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and IDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye -- revolved around Deloitte's audit report of various state associations.

This was also the first instance when the committee met after Limaye represented the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meet where the global body led by former Indian cricket board president Shashank Manohar decided to curtail India's revenue.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the COA members will meet again at the BCCI Cricket Centre in Mumbai on February 25.