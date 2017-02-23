Vani Kapoor lifts women's golf domestic title

Vani Kapoor carded an even par round on the final day to win the fourth leg of the Hero Womens Professional Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club here on Thursday.

Vani claimed her first title of the season with a margin of four strokes. Amandeep Drall finished second with a total score of 217.

Delhi's Vani had an indifferent start, dropping a shot on the very first hole. She went on to card a birdie on the seventh hole with a double bogey on the eighth in her front nine.

Sensing victory on her way in, she played with much more control and carded a bogey free round with birdies on the 10th and 16th holes.

Panchkula's Amandeep had a shaky start, carding bogeys on the first and fifth holes, but birdies on the eighth and ninth helped her to neutralise the damage on her way out.

Her lone birdie in the back nine came on the 15th hole, while she dropped shots on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 17th and 18th to finish the round with a score of four over 74.

Saaniya Sharma and Sharmila Nicollet were tied third with identical scores of 218 after the third round.

Chandigarh's Saaniya carded a birdie less front nine, with a double bogey on the seventh hole. On the return she carded a birdie on the 10th hole, while dropping shots on the 12th and 18th. Sharmila's card on the day included a lone birdie on the 10th hole, with bogeys on the first, ninth, 12th and 18th. She also carded a double bogey on the 11th hole.

Jaipur's Afshan Fatima carded birdies on the sixth, 14th and 15th holes, while dropping shots on the third, fifth, 10th and 12th.

She carded a double bogey on the 18th hole to finish the round in fifth position with a total score of 221.

She was followed by Kolkata's Smriti Mehra in sixth position with a score of 222. Neha Tripathi finished seventh with a total score of 223, followed by Gaurika Bishnoi and Mehar Atwal in tied eighth with identical scores of 225.