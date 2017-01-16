Van der Horst calls HIL 'pioneer' in international hockey

Robert van der Horst hailed the Hockey India League for the development of the sport at large.

Netherlands’ hockey captain Robert van der Horst, who will make his debut in the Hockey India League this season with the defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors, hailed the Indian league for the development of the sport at large.

“There are not too many professional leagues in the world at the moment. I believe, the HIL is a pioneer in this platform and I hope to see more such leagues come up in the future,” Van said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Dutch defender is excited to play in the HIL 2017, starting 21.This year the league will feature as many as seven players from the Netherlands hockey team.

Van missed the last season because of the birth of his child. He, however, followed the league and desired to play on Indian Astroturf this year.

“I watched some games over the last year and I would really like to see how much impact the league brings to hockey in India and in my home country as well.”

Sardar Singh-led Jaypee Punjab Warriors signed Van for $43,000. Praising the defending champions, he said: “I saw the matches Jaypee Punjab Warriors played last year and I believe they are a great team with a good mix of quality.”

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Van led the Netherlands to the fourth finish.

The senior most player in Punjab, Van is keen to work with young hockey professionals from across the globe.

“I personally enjoy working with younger players and as the Captain of the Dutch team, I see it as a part of my job. If I don't feel a sense of responsibility, the fun is gone for me. I like to make the youngsters around me better players and better people,” he said.

Jaypee Punjab Warriors are scheduled to play their first match against Dabang Mumbai on January 27.