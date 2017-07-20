Jamaican star Usain Bolt confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete in the 100 metres and 4×100m relay race at the IAAF World Championships here in August.

The 100 meters and 200 meters world record holder Bolt said in a press conference that he will only run in the 100 and 4×100 relay in his last world championship appearance, before he hangs up his running shoes, Efe news agency quoted the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as saying on their social media account.

"My aim is to win in London. I want to retire on a winning note," Bolt said in a press conference prior to the Monaco Diamond League Meeting.

"I feel good now. I had a major setback at the beginning of the year with the death of my good friend," he added.

Asked about his decision to retire this year, he said: "I decided it's time to retire because I've accomplished all my goals."