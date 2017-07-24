Manchester United may have made it four wins out of four when they beat European Champions Real Madrid in their 2017 International Champions Cup tie on Monday morning, but victory came at a price, with midfielder Ander Herrera sustaining an injury and Jose Mourinho admitted he was unsure of when the player would return to action.

“It must at least be very painful because for Ander to come off, it has to be very painful,” the United manager said at the post-match press conference when quizzed on the severity of Herrera’s injury.

“I want to wait and see what it is,” Mourinho said.

Herrera was one of several introductions at half-time but was forced off within minutes when he suffered a collision and the 27-year-old was seen clutching his hip/waist as he walked off the Levi’s Stadium pitch.

“I always say to the players that you don't risk anything in friendly matches. If you feel something is coming, even if it is a little injury, get off because the result is not important. It was very painful, it was in front of the bench, it was a bad contact. Maybe it is his ribs but I don't know,” a worried Mourinho added.

Juan Mata is the only other United player who has suffered an injury on their pre-season tour of the United States after he took a heavy kick to the ankle against Real Salt Lake but the diminutive midfielder’s complaint isn't serious and he is expected to feature in their next game against Barcelona on Thursday.