UEFA starts probe against St Etienne over incidents at Old Trafford

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the St Etienne team over incidents that took place before the Europa League clash against Manchester United on Thursday.

According to UEFA on Friday, the attitude of the Gallic fans breached Article 16 of the disciplinary rules by throwing flares at Old Trafford stadium and improper conduct during the match, reports Efe news agency.

The commission for control, ethics and discipline will study the case at a meeting on March 23.

The French side lost 0-3 in Manchester.