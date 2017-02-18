  1. Home
  2. Sports

UEFA starts probe against St Etienne over incidents at Old Trafford

  • IANS

    IANS

    February 18, 2017 | 02:23 PM

Saint-Etienne fans set off flares during their Europa League clash against Manchester United (Photo: AFP)

The commission for control, ethics and discipline will study the case at a meeting on March 23.

Related

0
Add Commnents

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the St Etienne team over incidents that took place before the Europa League clash against Manchester United on Thursday.

According to UEFA on Friday, the attitude of the Gallic fans breached Article 16 of the disciplinary rules by throwing flares at Old Trafford stadium and improper conduct during the match, reports Efe news agency.

The commission for control, ethics and discipline will study the case at a meeting on March 23.

The French side lost 0-3 in Manchester. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Palaniswami’s appointment as the new CM bring an end to the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.