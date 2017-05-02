Two clubs with contrasting styles are set to clash at the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when Monaco host Juventus in the first leg of their semifinal at the Stade Louis II.

There is no denying that the Bianconeri are favourites to progress to their second final in three years but Monaco have taken the world by storm after their barnstorming displays on the continent.

So while theoretically anything is possible, chances of Juventus losing on Wednesday look remote, barring an unforeseen collapse.

Monaco

Leonardo Jardim’s men have scored an incredible 95 goals in just 34 Ligue 1 games this season, a statistic that reinforces the hype surrounding their talented attacking unit.

Old-dog Radamel Falcao has the exciting Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar giving him company and the trio have a total of 63 goals between them (all competitions) again underlining the fact that Les Rouges et Blancs are truly terrifying in attack.

They aren't all-conquering, however, as their defence is suspect, requiring their forwards to bail them out on many occasions. Against a team of Juventus’ calibre, who are extremely strong on set-pieces, they may come undone and Jardim will have a task on his hands if he is to avoid conceding an away goal.

With the exception of right-back Djibril Sidibe, the hosts are at full strength.

What they are saying: “It does not matter who we play against. It is in our DNA to play the way we play,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim (Twitter)

Injury concerns: Gabriel Boschilla (Knee), Guido Carillo (Groin), Djibril Sidibe (Appendicitis)

Suspension Alert: None

Juventus

A fear factor surrounds Juventus now, not least because of their demotion of giants Barcelona in the quarters. They have conceded just two goals in the UEFA Champions League and Gianluigi Buffon has managed to accumulate eight clean sheets en route to the semfinals.

So is it just a battle of the best attack against the best defence? Not exactly, for the superlative talent that is Paulo Dybala. The Argentine wizard has outshone Gonzalo Higain by some margin and he is rightly among the top of the shopping list for Europe’s elite.

Their impressive defence will be confident of shutting out Monaco after they did the same to Barcelona. But the sheer pace of the French principality side on the counter makes them a threat like no other and Massimiliano Allegri knows his side cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.



What they are saying: “The biggest mistake would be to think that the trophy is already ours because we have eliminated Barcelona. We must not go to Monaco expecting an easy game. They are more than just one or two star players; they play as a team and without pressure. They are free to express themselves and that makes them a very dangerous proposition” Juventus full-back Dani Alves (www.juventus.com)

Injury concerns: Marko Pjaca (Knee), Daniele Rugani (Unspecified)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: Monaco have played Juventus on two previous occasions (1997-98 and 2014-15) and the the Italians have progressed each time!