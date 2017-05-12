Two monsters play the Europa League final: Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was ecstatic after seeing his side scrape past Celta Vigo in the Europa League semifinal, terming the final between the Red Devils and Ajax a clash of ‘monsters’

“First of all two monsters – the history of Manchester United and the history of Ajax is amazing.”

Speaking to reporters after the match, he said, “But for us [if we win] it’s a trophy and the Champions League for next season. Finals are always fun, and the Europa League is a big, beautiful competition”.

The Portuguese tactician has won six out of six meetings with the Dutch giants, but feels that stat will count for nothing in Stocholm. "It means nothing. A final is a final and I played Ajax with Real Madrid all the six matches. It will be difficult. They are a young team, strong team and they finished their league this weekend, Mourinho avered.

While United have laboured in the English Premier League, they are the cusp of winning two trophies in Mourinho’s debut season. And the Red Devils manager agrees it will be a successful season if they lift the Europa League title on May 24, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

"I am more than happy, more than happy if we win the Europa League. It was so difficult, so hard for me this season, so if we manage to do that it will be amazing,” he said.

He isn't happy with the fact that United still have three domestic games left while their opponents will be well rested and Mourinho’s irrigation was visible for all to see as he added, "They will have 12 days to prepare for the final and we will have three matches in the Premier League to play with a group of 15-16 players after a crazy season with so many matches. We have played so many matches because we progressed to two finals and the last 16 in the FA Cup”

(With inputs from BT Sport and MUTV)