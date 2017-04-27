Twelve international racers to compete in Formula Racing Junior Series

As many as 12 young racing hopefuls, including one each from Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, will be seen in action when the second edition of Formula Racing Junior Series gets under way at the iconic Kari Motor Speedway this weekend.

The winner of the event, comprising ten-race and two- round championship, will earn a fully sponsored drive in the Formula LGB F4 Class of the 2017 National Racing Championship.

Conceived and promoted by Akbar Ebrahim's Meco MotorSports, the FJRS allows drivers to use inexpensive mechanical components from ordinary automobiles.

“The FJRS provides an affordable platform to young racers in the country to showcase their skills and break into the big league,” Akbar said, on the eve of the series. “The first edition was a super hit and helped us identify good talent at the entry level,” he added.

The upcoming series had drawn enthusiasts from different parts of the country, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore and Kolkata to underline the fact that a number of youngsters are keen on taking up motorsport as a career.

“The most encouraging news is that the winner will be able to race along with the best racers in the country free of charge,” Akbar pointed out.

The runner-up will get two free drives in the F4 Championship while the second runner-up will get one free drive. This opens the door for many young racers without the means to chase their dream of becoming a Formula Racer.

The Formula LGB 1300 car will be used in the Series, with instructors and well-qualified mechanics on standby to help the drivers.

The FJRS, which was launched last year to promote the sport at the grassroots level, is open only to drivers who haven't bagged a podium finish in any FMSCI recognized single-seater series championship.

Apart from the FLGB 1300, the competition will also feature four categories of motorcycle races, including one exclusively for ladies. The bikers will be racing in Novice class (upto 165 cc), Open Class (upto 300 cc and upto 400 cc) and Ladies class (upto 165 cc).