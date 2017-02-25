Turkish female free diver breaks Guinness world record

Turkish Derya Can has broken a Guinness World Record with a 120-metre horizontal apnea dive under ice.



Accompanied by her husband and coach, Can on Friday completed swimming 120 metres in 1 minute 47 seconds under the 35-centimetre ice-coated Weissensee lake in Austria, Xinhua news agency reported.



With her dive, Can shattered French Aurore Asso's record of 112.3 metres.



Can in December 2016 set her new record by performing a 111-metre dive in the variable weight with fins category in Antalya province, surpassing another Turkish female free diver Sahika Ercumen's record of 110 metres.



She had also broken the world record in the variable weight apnea without fins category, by reaching a depth of 94 metres.