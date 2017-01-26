Triple-Treble no more: Usain Bolt stripped of relay gold

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will be stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals after team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance on Wednesday.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet with Bolt that won the 4x100 metres relay in Beijing Games in 2008, reports the BBC.

Bolt won three gold medals (100m, 200m, 4x100m) in the 2008, 2012, 2016 Olympics.

Carter was one of 454 doping samples retested by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, and has been found to contain the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

The 31-year-old Carter was also part of the squad that won the event at London 2012 Games.

"Nesta Carter, 31, of Jamaica, competing in the men's 4x100m relay event (round 1 and final) in which he and his teammates ranked 1st and for which they were awarded the gold medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008. Re-analysis of Carter's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine," an IOC statement said.

Carter "is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008".

"He is disqualified from the men's 4x100m relay event in which he participated upon the occasion of the Olympic Games Beijing 2008. He has the medal, the medallist pin and the diploma obtained in the men's 4x100m relay event withdrawn and is ordered to return same," the statement said.

"The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men's 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."

Russian women's triple jumper Tatiana Lebedeva, 40, who won silver in the long jump event was disqualified from the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

Re-analysis of Lebedeva's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol).