Tite summons Brazilian clubs for World Cup dossier

Brazil coach Tite has asked the country's top clubs to help compile a detailed dossier on every World Cup team as he leaves nothing to chance in his quest for glory for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A report in the Globo newspaper said performance analysts from Brazil's Serie A and Serie B teams will be invited to take part in the project, which has received the backing of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), reports Xinhua news agency.

Those that provide the best appraisals will be invited to travel with the Brazil squad to work alongside Tite and his backroom staff during the World Cup, the report said.

According to Selecao assistant coach Edu Gaspar, the idea stemmed from a belief that the CBF alone did not have the resources to conduct a thorough review of all World Cup teams.

"Now we are going to talk with clubs. We still need to look at all possibilities but the idea is to reward the (best) people by taking them to the World Cup to help us," Gaspar said.

There are still more than 13 months until the start of football's showpiece tournament. In that time, Brazil will play another 11 matches, including friendlies against Australia and Argentina next month and four more World Cup qualifiers.

Another two friendlies will be played next March, of which one is likely to be against Brazil's 2014 World Cup tormenters Germany, the report said.

In March, Brazil returned to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in six years after becoming the first team to qualify for the World Cup.

The Selecao have won eight successive games since Tite took over from Dunga following the team's group-phase elimination from the 2016 Copa America.