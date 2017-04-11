Thieves target cricketer Umesh Yadav's flat

Unidentified thieves broke into the house of cricketer Umesh Yadav here and decamped with Rs.45,000 in cash and two mobile phones, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place yesterday between 7 pm to 9 pm when the Yadav family was not in the house, they said.

Inspector BR Khandale told PTI that Yadav has a flat on the ninth floor of a building in Lakshminagar area.

“Our control room received a call around 3.30 am today informing about the burglary,” he said.

The thieves entered the cricketer's house by breaking one of the windows, they said.

The police suspect two labourers, who were engaged to do repair work on the eighth floor of the building, may be involved in the theft.

One of them has been detained for questioning, Khandale said.