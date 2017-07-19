Tendulkar hails batswoman Deepti Sharma for her inspiring journey

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who himself came across an inspiring journey to earn the tag ‘God of Cricket’, on Wednesday heaped praises on Indian batswoman Deepti Sharma for her stimulating journey.

“#DeeptiSharma's journey on the road to cricket greatness began early. Her brother's support helped her achieve her goals #WomenInBlue #WWC17,” Sachin said in a tweet that included a picture graphic of Deepti with her achievements engrossed in it.

The 19-year-old southpaw batswoman from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is currently battling it out in the ICC Women’s World Cup, where India are scheduled to face Australia in the semi-final match on Thursday.

Batting at the top-order, Deepti has scored 922 runs in 28 ODI matches so far.

Sachin’s image post expressed two of Deepti’s celebrated achievements in women’s international cricket.

“World’s highest ODI opening partnership of 320 runs with Poonam Raut. Second highest individual ODI score in women’s cricket,” read Sachin’s post.

“A girl from Uttar Pradesh, who used to watch her brother's cricket practice sessions,” the 44-year-old batting great added.