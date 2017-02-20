Teamwork is key to beating Man City, says Monaco's Moutinho

Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho emphasised teamwork was the key to victory over English football giants Manchester City in UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg on Tuesday.

"To beat City, we have to play as a team," he told the club's website on Monday, a day before the clash at the Etihad Stadium, reports Efe news agency.

Moutinho, joining Monaco in 2013, enjoyed his life during the past four years, especially when the team was at the top of the table.

"I've enjoyed playing for Monaco for almost four years now. Undoubtedly it's more fun to play when you're on a winning path, which is our case this season. We're currently at the top of the league," said the Portuguese midfielder.

"We have a good team, a young squad that gives its all. Every day we want to give our 100% to win the game," he added.

The matchup against Manchester City will bring Moutinho reminiscent of days at the Portuguese side Porto as he will reunite with his former teammates Fernando and Nicolas Otamendi.

"They are my friends, but they won't be during the match. We all want to win the game. I'll give everything for Monaco to advance to the next round," said Moutinho.