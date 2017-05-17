Tan Kim Her among elite speakers for World Coaching Conference

India's doubles coach Tan Kim Her will be among the elite line-up of speakers who will deliver a lecture at the World Coaching Conference to be held during the World Championships at Glasgow in August.

The experienced Malaysian coach had a succesful doubles career, where he had reached the 1996 Olympic Games semi- finals and won a Thomas Cup silver medal.

As a coach, he has worked with Malaysia, England and Korea before taking up the role of India's national doubles coach.

“I have spent a decade doing my part in trying to raise the standard of badminton doubles,” Tan said.

“Badminton is my passion and I hope I can instill the passion for the game in other players, so that they may also succeed at the level they wish to compete in.”

The 45-year-old Tan will join a star-studded line-up with eight leading figures now scheduled to speak at the two-day Coaching Conference on August 25-26 at Glasgow's Scotstoun, BWF said in its website.

The Seven other notable speakers include former Denmark national coach Kenneth Larsen, two-time World bronze medallist and double European gold medallist Xu Huaiwen, World bronze medallist and European silver medallist Pi Hongyan.