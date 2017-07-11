Supreme Court bars ex-BCCI chief Srinivasan from BCCI SGM

The Supreme Court on Monday barred former BCCI President N Srinivasan from attending the Special General Body Meeting (SGM) of the board, scheduled for July 26, as it directed that only the office-bearers of the state associations will be participating in the meeting.

The bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, said that the SGM will also deliberate the implementation of the RM Lodha Committee's recommendations as far as practicable.

In an indication that it may revisit the recommendations of one-state- one-vote and grant of associate member status to Railways, Tri-Services and the Association of Indian Universities, the apex court also said that the question of state associations nominating the people who stand disqualified under the Lodha Committee recommendations to represent them in the General Body Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also be deliberated.

The court fixed August 18 for the hearing of filling of two vacancies in the Committee of Administrators following the resignations of noted historian Ramachandra Guha and veteran banker Vikram Limaye.

Limaye had sought to be relieved from the affairs of Indian cricket following his appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange.