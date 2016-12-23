Supercoppa Italiana Preview: Juventus face arch-rivals AC Milan

Italian football's most successful clubs of all times go head to head in Qatar!

Italy’s most famous football clubs face each other in yet another final on Friday, only this time the venue is the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



The showpiece event of the year in the Italian football calendar is being played in the pleasant climate of the middle-eastern nation at this time of the year, but if past meetings are anything to go by, it won't be a picnic!

Reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia champions Juventus are playing Coppa Italia Runners-Up AC Milan in what would be the last piece of business before the Winter Break.

Juventus

Both Milan clubs have done a number on the Old Lady this season, but despite those hiccups, Juventus are top of the table with a considerable seven-point lead.

Paul Pogba who? That’s the question most Juve fans will be wondering as the likes of Paulo Dybala and club record-signing Gonzalo Higuain have combined to a devastating effect up top.

In midfield, they aren't lacking in talent, with Mirajlem Pjanic pulling the strings even as Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira keep recycling possession with ease.

Their defence has been superb, with the old guard of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini mixing well with the young blood of Daniel Rugani and Alex Sandro.

They play a versatile 3-5-2 formation which adapts to any challenge and any opponent.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed his side will go all out to to secure a eighth Supercoppa Italiana title, saying: "Juve-Milan matches have always been tough and after having lost to them in October, we want to win the final on Saturday.”

On the injury front, Mirajlem Pjanic is likely to be fit for selection while Juan Cuadrado’s availability has been confirmed.



AC Milan

Arriving late for a final against one of the most dominant sides in Italian club history is not a good omen, but the Rossoneri will hope their players aren't big on superstition.

A young side managed by a young coach, Milan aren't lacking in exuberance, perhaps that is why they have endured a roller-coaster of a season so far.

Despite beating the likes of Juventus, losses to Napoli, Roma and even Udinese suggest they are far from the finished article.

Still, a side that boasts of talents of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Locatelli, Suso and the clinical Carlos Bacca can be expected to rise to the occasion.

Vincenzo Montella brushed aside any suggestions of fatigue from the delayed flight, clarifying “We can have no alibis should we fail to win. The final will be played at a higher intensity than the game at the San Siro in October and we come well prepared.”





Super Stat: Before the win in October, Milan last beat Juventus way back in November 2011, a winless streak that lasted nine games!