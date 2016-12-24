Supercoppa Italiana: Juventus pay the penalty as Milan triumph

A five-year trophy drought for Milan is finally over.

17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for AC Milan yet again, as the Rossoneri trumped Juventus 5-4 (3-4 on penalties) in a dramatic Supercoppa Italiana final at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar.

After five long years, Milan broke their trophy drought and they needed quite a bit of luck but nobody can deny they thoroughly deserved their triumph.

The highly-anticipated final between the Italian giants began on a thrilling note with two well-taken first-half goals.

First, Giorgio Chiellini scored a goal any striker would have been proud of, guiding home Mirajlem Pjanic’s pin-point corner to give Juventus the lead in the 18th minute.

Many expected Juventus to build on their early lead and really dominate the game, but with Paulo Dybala on the bench, looked rather toothless in attack.

Milan were dominating even the possession stats and when Suso whipped in a dangerous cross into the Juve box in the 38th minute, Giacomo Bonaventura was present to beat Gianluigi Buffon with a glancing header.

The second half began as the first ended, with Milan in the ascendancy, Juventus content with defending from deep and playing on the counter.

Dybala came on in the latter stages of the second half but despite his guile, the Bianconeri could not break the deadlock, as Donnarumma was firm between the sticks.

Neither team truly came close in extra-time, content to see the game out towards penalties.

And the shootout more than made up for the lack of goals, with Buffon saving Gianluca Lapadula’s effort to preserve Juventus’ lead after Claudio Marchisio had converted his spot-kick.

Mario Mandzukic then slammed his penalty against the crossbar to give Milan some hope and the next five penalties were put away without much fuss to amp up the tension.

Donnarumma decided enough was enough and he finally gave Milan the edge, brilliantly saving Dybala’s effort and Mario Pasalic then held his nerve to give the Rossoneri their first title in over five years.

For Milan and their young manager Vincezno Montella, the triumph is even more sweeter after an inconsistent start to the Serie A season and proof that the club enters 2017 with plenty of optimism.