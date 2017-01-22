Super Saina wins Malaysia Masters

The 26-year-old Indian utilised her bank of experience to pull off a 22-20, 22-20 win in 46 minutes.

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal was forced to dig deep to overcome unseeded Thailand teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games to clinch the women's singles title of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian utilised her bank of experience to pull off a 22-20, 22-20 win in 46 minutes to bag her first title after making a comeback after a knee surgery she underwent in August.