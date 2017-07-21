Sunil Chhetri looks to make 'more memories' as Bengaluru FC turn 4

India’s star striker Sunil Chhetri, who led Bengaluru FC to great success in tournaments like I-League, Federation Cup and AFC Cup, feels ‘special’ to be a part of the club that completed its four years on Thursday.

“Bengaluru, as we turn four, we're being grateful for things both big and small. #HappyBirthdayBFC #TBT,” Bengaluru FC said on Twitter.

Chhetri quoted the tweet, saying: “Every day of these four years has been so special. Let's make more memories!”

Bengaluru FC, founded in 2013, is the first team to have won an I-League title on its debut. In the 2015-16 season, they won their second I-League title.

Besides I-League, the team won two editions of the Federation Cup (2014-15, 2016-17) to decorate their trophy shelf.

Finishing runners-up in the AFC Cup (2015–16) was another achievement of Bengaluru FC that no Indian club had ever tasted before.

On the occasion, Bengaluru FC also shared a video on Twitter where Chhetri was seen holding placards that read: “Four. We turned four today. And a lot has happened since then. Yes, there are trophies, four of them. But we'll keep that aside. Instead, we'll be grateful for a lot of other things. For the BFs and old school stands. For late night waits at airport gates. For travelling blues in different states. For Doha dreams and fortress nights. For 1-1 woes and comeback fights. Here's to us, oh Bangalore. Happy Birthday, we've turned four.”