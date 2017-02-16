Star of the match

It’s been almost five long years since Roger Federer won a Grand Slam. Wimbledon 2012 seemed to be his last Grand Slam win if all clues seemed to point to the fact that it’s time for the Maestro’s retirement. He showed his tennis fans, the critics and the people all around the world that how immense love for one’s own profession, utmost dedication and confidence in one’s own abilities can do wonders.

When everyone speculated that after returning from a six months injury, Federer will surely exhibit a lack-lustre performance and he may go only as far as the quarters, it’s Andy and Novak’s time right, Roger chose to stun all. The quality of tennis that he played in this year’s Australian Open (AO) right from the beginning forced even the legends of the game like Rod Laver, Boris Becker, Roy Emerson, Ken Rosewall and others to change their mindset. Ken Rosewall had been the last person to win a grand slam at a very old age, and if Roger wins the A0 2017, experts said, he can pose a new threat to the current, world’s best trio of tennis players, consisting of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka and will be the second-oldest man to win a grand slam.

Seeded 17 for this year’s first slam, as the rounds proceeded, Roger’s quality of tennis kept improving increasingly. Seeing his quality of backhands, Great Laver claimed, Federer can be the underdog this time. Finally, when both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray crashed out of the slam quite early, the doors opened for Roger Federer.

The victory is indeed a historic event of his life. It is his 18th major win after five years. It is needless say in this context that his hard work, concentration and strong faith in himself ultimately paid off. His win is an event which ensures that age can never be a bar, an event which ensures that if one works really hard for what they desire to achieve and give their best for it, success will eventually come in their life. Roger Federer reached the finals of Wimbledon twice, in 2014 and 2015; he was even the runner up in U.S Open 2015. It had been a real tough journey for him, both mentally and physically, to fight against all odds, to fight against himself, to have faith while the entire world had let down even the tiniest of hope.

Federer’s 18th Grand Slam win gives us inspiration to work hard and the motivation to never give up, even when the world’s against you. Believing in oneself and trying hard is the ultimate motto of life. I, being an ardent Federer fan couldn’t hold back my tears after the legend’s recent win. It’s been really special this time, for all his fans and also himself. It’s like reaping the fruit of hard work that one truly deserves. The nation draws encouragement from this great player.

Coordinator, Class X, Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School