Sports Ministry announces changes in National Youth Awards

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday announced several structural changes in the National Youth Awards which seek to make the selection process more broad-based and transparent.

As per the new changes, Goel announced the increase in the number of recipients to 25 individuals and 10 organisations.

"The number of awards in the Voluntary Organisation category has now been increased from 1 to 10 and the prize money is Rs.2,00,000 with a trophy and certificate. The amount of money for the award in the 'Individual' category has also been enhanced to Rs.50,000 and will be given to 25 individuals," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, only one award was given under Voluntary Organisation category, working with the youth for national development and social service.

For the first time, it has been decided that the nomination for the National Youth Awards should be received and processed through online mode, on the lines of the Padma Awards, to cover the people on pan-India basis.

Earlier, the nominations were received only through State/UT Governments with the restriction that they should nominate only five names for Individuals and two nominations in Voluntary Organisations Category.

"An applicant can apply now online directly to the Ministry on the recommendation of the Head of the Institution/SDM/DM/DC, or any officer, not below the rank of Deputy Secretary in the Government of India. An online application has been developed in consultation with MyGov team," the ministry said.

"The final selection will be made by the 8-member Central Selection Committee, headed by the Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and prominent and eminent personalities."

It said the "new initiatives will ensure the selection process is transparent and the restrictions in the nomination process are removed, thus making the Awards more broad-based and accessible to the deserving youth of the country".

A new logo for the National Youth Awards has also been released.