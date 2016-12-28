Sports Minister threatens to snap ties with IOA

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday threatened to break all ties with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) if it does not sack tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala from its posts of Life Presidents.



"The ministry will never accept such tainted people in the Indian Olympic Association and that is why we have expressed our reservations right after they were appointed last evening," Goel told reporters here.



"The ministry will issue a showcause notice to the IOA within a day or two as the government will in no way allow corrupt people in such posts," he said.



"We want all the federations to be transparent and corruption free. By appointing Kalmadi and Chautala, what message is the IOA giving out?" added the minister.



Just when Goel was expressing his reservations on the appointments, there were unconfirmed reports of Kalmadi declining to accept the post.